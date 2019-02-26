Colgate looks to extend streak vs Holy Cross

Holy Cross (15-14, 6-10) vs. Colgate (19-10, 11-5) Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its seventh straight conference win against Holy Cross. Colgate’s last Patriot League loss…

Holy Cross (15-14, 6-10) vs. Colgate (19-10, 11-5)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its seventh straight conference win against Holy Cross. Colgate’s last Patriot League loss came against the Boston University Terriers 76-68 on Feb. 2. Holy Cross beat Lehigh by two points on the road on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jehyve Floyd and Jacob Grandison have led the Crusaders. Floyd is averaging 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Grandison is putting up 13.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Raiders have been led by Jordan Burns and Rapolas Ivanauskas, who have combined to score 32.4 points per contest.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Burns has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Colgate field goals over the last three games. Burns has 18 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Raiders are 11-0 when holding opponents to 40 percent or worse from the field, and 8-10 when opponents shoot better than that. The Crusaders are 7-0 when the team blocks at least six shots and 8-14 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Colgate has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 69.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against Holy Cross last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.