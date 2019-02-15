Cleveland St. seeks revenge on IUPUI

IUPUI (14-12, 6-7) vs. Cleveland State (7-20, 2-12) Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI goes for the season sweep over Cleveland State after winning the previous matchup in Indianapolis. The teams…

IUPUI (14-12, 6-7) vs. Cleveland State (7-20, 2-12)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI goes for the season sweep over Cleveland State after winning the previous matchup in Indianapolis. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 10, when the Jaguars shot 58.6 percent from the field while holding Cleveland State’s shooters to just 42.6 percent en route to a 90-74 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Cleveland State’s Tyree Appleby has averaged 16.9 points and 5.2 assists while Jaalam Hill has put up 10 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Jaguars, Camron Justice has averaged 19.2 points while Evan Hall has put up 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Appleby has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Cleveland State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Cleveland State is 0-20 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 7-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

WINNING WHEN: The Vikings are 7-0 when they hold opposing teams to 69 points or fewer and 0-20 when opponents exceed 69 points. The Jaguars are 8-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.5 percent or worse, and 6-12 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Horizon teams. The Vikings have averaged 11.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

