Clemson looks to extend streak vs BC

Boston College (13-12, 4-9) vs. Clemson (15-11, 5-8)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Boston College. In its last seven wins against the Eagles, Clemson has won by an average of 10 points. Boston College’s last win in the series came on March 5, 2013, a 68-61 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Clemson has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Marcquise Reed, Elijah Thomas, Shelton Mitchell and David Skara have combined to account for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Ky Bowman has directly created 46 percent of all Boston College field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 25 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Boston College has lost its last three road games, scoring 63.7 points, while allowing 78.7 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Clemson has 27 assists on 68 field goals (39.7 percent) across its past three matchups while Boston College has assists on 38 of 78 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: Boston College’s offense has turned the ball over 12.9 times per game this season, but is averaging 16.4 turnovers over its last five games.

