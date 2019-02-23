Cheese has 27, leads Akron to 70-58 win over Miami (OH)

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Cheese had 27 points and Daniel Utomi added 19 as Akron charged out to an early lead to take a 70-58 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday to halt a…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Cheese had 27 points and Daniel Utomi added 19 as Akron charged out to an early lead to take a 70-58 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday to halt a three-game losing skid.

Cheese nailed all three attempts from beyond the arc and was 10 of 16 from the floor. Utomi was 5 of 8 from long range. Loren Cristian Jackson added 11 points and Jimond Ivey dished out seven assists while pulling down seven rebounds for Akron (15-12 7-7 Mid-American Conference).

Abdoulaye Harouna had 13 points and Darrian Ringo 12 for Miami (14-13, 6-8).

The Zips had a 13-2 run midway in the second half to go up 57-42 with 7:59 remaining in the game and Akron coasted to the win.

