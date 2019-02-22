Charlotte seeks revenge on Middle Tenn.

Charlotte (6-19, 3-11) vs. Middle Tennessee (8-19, 5-9) Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee goes for the season sweep over Charlotte after winning the previous matchup in Murfreesboro.…

Charlotte (6-19, 3-11) vs. Middle Tennessee (8-19, 5-9)

Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee goes for the season sweep over Charlotte after winning the previous matchup in Murfreesboro. The teams last went at it on Feb. 7, when the Blue Raiders outshot Charlotte 49.1 percent to 39.2 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to the 71-53 victory.

STEPPING UP: Middle Tennessee’s Antonio Green has averaged 18.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while Donovan Sims has put up 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the 49ers, Jon Davis has averaged 21.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while Malik Martin has put up nine points and four rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Davis has accounted for 52 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last five games. Davis has 37 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Blue Raiders are 0-15 when they score 70 points or fewer and 8-4 when they exceed 70 points. The 49ers are 0-16 when allowing 65 or more points and 6-3 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Middle Tennessee is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Blue Raiders are 3-19 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Middle Tennessee is ranked first among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.3 percent. The Blue Raiders have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game and 14.8 per game over their last five games.

