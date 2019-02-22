Charleston looks to sweep Elon

College of Charleston (21-8, 10-6) vs. Elon (9-19, 5-10) Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon seeks revenge on College of Charleston after dropping the first matchup in Charleston. The…

College of Charleston (21-8, 10-6) vs. Elon (9-19, 5-10)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon seeks revenge on College of Charleston after dropping the first matchup in Charleston. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 24, when the Cougars outshot Elon from the field 48.1 percent to 39.6 percent and had five fewer turnovers en route to a 72-53 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Elon’s Steven Santa Ana, Tyler Seibring and Sheldon Eberhardt have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Phoenix points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Grant Riller has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last three games. Riller has 36 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Phoenix have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. Elon has an assist on 51 of 79 field goals (64.6 percent) across its past three contests while College of Charleston has assists on 31 of 99 field goals (31.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The College of Charleston offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 23rd-best rate in the nation. The Elon defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 334th among Division I teams).

