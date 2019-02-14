CCU looks to sweep App State

Coastal Carolina (12-11, 6-5) vs. Appalachian State (8-16, 3-8) Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State seeks revenge on Coastal Carolina after dropping the first matchup in Conway.…

Coastal Carolina (12-11, 6-5) vs. Appalachian State (8-16, 3-8)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State seeks revenge on Coastal Carolina after dropping the first matchup in Conway. The teams last met on Jan. 19, when the Chanticleers shot 50 percent from the field while limiting Appalachian State’s shooters to just 39.6 percent en route to an 89-72 victory.

STEPPING UP: Appalachian State’s Ronshad Shabazz has averaged 18.2 points while Justin Forrest has put up 15.9 points. For the Chanticleers, Zac Cuthbertson has averaged 18.4 points and 8.1 rebounds while Devante Jones has put up 11.6 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ebrima Dibba has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last three games. Dibba has 12 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Chanticleers are 0-5 when they score 61 points or fewer and 12-6 when they exceed 61 points. The Mountaineers are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 76 points and 8-4 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Chanticleers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. Appalachian State has 38 assists on 81 field goals (46.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Coastal Carolina has assists on 38 of 64 field goals (59.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina has attempted more free throws per game than any other Sun Belt team. The Chanticleers have averaged 24.1 free throws per game and 26.4 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.