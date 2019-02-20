California Baptist seeks revenge on Grand Canyon

California Baptist (14-10, 5-5) vs. Grand Canyon (15-10, 8-4) Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon goes for the season sweep over California Baptist after winning the previous matchup…

California Baptist (14-10, 5-5) vs. Grand Canyon (15-10, 8-4)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon goes for the season sweep over California Baptist after winning the previous matchup in Riverside. The teams last played on Jan. 26, when the Antelopes outshot California Baptist 51.5 percent to 51 percent and had 10 fewer turnovers on their way to the 90-73 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Milan Acquaah is averaging 20.8 points and 4.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Lancers. Jordan Heading is also a big contributor, accounting for 14.3 points per game. The Antelopes have been led by Alessandro Lever, who is averaging 13 points and 4.2 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Antelopes have allowed just 64.3 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 70 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.

ACCURATE ACQUAAH: Acquaah has connected on 40 percent of the 160 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 39 over the last five games. He’s also made 84.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Grand Canyon is 0-5 when its offense scores 66 points or fewer. California Baptist is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 65 or fewer points. The Lancers have allowed 62.4 points per game over their last five.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Antelopes are 10-0 when holding opponents to 40.4 percent or worse from the field, and 5-10 when opponents shoot better than that. The Lancers are 6-0 when turning the ball over nine times or fewer and 8-10 when the team exceeds that total.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist is rated first among WAC teams with an average of 81 points per game. The Lancers have averaged 88.5 per game over their four-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.