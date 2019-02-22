Cal Poly looks to end streak vs Hawaii

Hawaii (16-10, 7-5) vs. Cal Poly (5-19, 1-10) Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii looks to extend Cal Poly’s conference losing streak to six games. Cal…

Hawaii (16-10, 7-5) vs. Cal Poly (5-19, 1-10)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii looks to extend Cal Poly’s conference losing streak to six games. Cal Poly’s last Big West win came against the UC Riverside Highlanders 71-45 on Jan. 31. Hawaii fell 79-61 at UC Santa Barbara in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Cal Poly’s Donovan Fields, Marcellus Garrick and Kuba Niziol have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all Mustangs scoring over the last five games.

BIG WEST BOOST: The Rainbow Warriors have scored 72.7 points per game across 12 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 69.3 per game they put up in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Drew Buggs has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Hawaii field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Rainbow Warriors are 0-8 when they score 64 points or fewer and 16-2 when they exceed 64 points. The Mustangs are 0-15 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 5-4 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Cal Poly has scored 61.8 points per game and allowed 74.2 over its five-game home losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii as a team has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Big West teams. The Rainbow Warriors have averaged 10 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

