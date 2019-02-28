C. Michigan looks to extend streak vs Toledo

Toledo (22-6, 10-5) vs. Central Michigan (20-8, 9-6) McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan looks for its fifth straight conference win against Toledo. Central Michigan’s last MAC loss…

Toledo (22-6, 10-5) vs. Central Michigan (20-8, 9-6)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan looks for its fifth straight conference win against Toledo. Central Michigan’s last MAC loss came against the Bowling Green Falcons 79-72 on Feb. 12. Toledo got past Ball State by eight in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Central Michigan’s Larry Austin Jr. has averaged 16.8 points, six rebounds and 5.8 assists while Kevin McKay has put up 12 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Rockets, Jaelan Sanford has averaged 15.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while Marreon Jackson has put up 11.3 points and 4.3 assists.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Austin has made or assisted on 53 percent of all Central Michigan field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Central Michigan has scored 85.5 points per game and allowed 75 over its four-game home winning streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rockets have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Chippewas. Central Michigan has 36 assists on 77 field goals (46.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Toledo has assists on 52 of 72 field goals (72.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Chippewas have averaged 27 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.