Butler looks to extend streak vs DePaul

DePaul (13-10, 5-7) vs. Butler (14-11, 5-7)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over DePaul. In its last 10 wins against the Blue Demons, Butler has won by an average of 15 points. DePaul’s last win in the series came on Jan. 9, 2014, a 99-94 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: DePaul’s Max Strus, Femi Olujobi and Eli Cain have collectively scored 55 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 53 percent of all Blue Demons scoring over the last five games.

MIGHTY MAX: Strus has connected on 33.7 percent of the 184 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Bulldogs are 6-0 when they block at least three opposing shots and 8-11 when they fall shy of that mark. The Blue Demons are 5-0 when at least five of their players score in double-figures and 8-10 on the year otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Demons. Butler has 39 assists on 79 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three contests while DePaul has assists on 32 of 74 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Butler has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big East teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 11.1 times per game this season.

