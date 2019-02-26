Bucknell looks to extend streak vs Navy

Bucknell looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Navy. Bucknell has won by an average of 13 points in its last 11 wins over the Midshipmen. Navy's last win in the series came on Jan. 15, 2014, a 62-61 win.

Bucknell (18-10, 12-4) vs. Navy (9-18, 6-10)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Navy. Bucknell has won by an average of 13 points in its last 11 wins over the Midshipmen. Navy’s last win in the series came on Jan. 15, 2014, a 62-61 win.

STEPPING UP: The senior duo of Nate Sestina and Kimbal Mackenzie has led the Bison. Sestina has averaged 16 points and 7.9 rebounds while Mackenzie has recorded 17 points per game. The Midshipmen have been led by seniors George Kiernan and Hasan Abdullah, who are averaging 12.5 and 10.2 points, respectively.

SOLID SESTINA: Sestina has connected on 41.2 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bucknell is a perfect 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or less. The Bison are 9-10 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bison have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Midshipmen. Navy has 40 assists on 85 field goals (47.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Bucknell has assists on 56 of 95 field goals (58.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Navy is ranked first among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.2 percent. The Midshipmen have averaged 12.2 offensive boards per game.

