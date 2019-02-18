Bucknell looks to extend streak vs Colgate

Bucknell (17-9, 11-3) vs. Colgate (17-10, 9-5) Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Colgate. Bucknell has won by…

Bucknell (17-9, 11-3) vs. Colgate (17-10, 9-5)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Colgate. Bucknell has won by an average of 13 points in its last six wins over the Raiders. Colgate’s last win in the series came on Feb. 13, 2016, a 91-81 win.

STEPPING UP: The Bison have been led by seniors Nate Sestina and Kimbal Mackenzie. Sestina is averaging 16.4 points and 8.1 rebounds while Mackenzie is putting up 17.2 points per game. The Raiders have been led by Jordan Burns and Rapolas Ivanauskas. Burns has accounted for 16.4 points and 5.6 assists while Ivanauskas has averaged 15.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

SOLID SESTINA: Sestina has connected on 41.6 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 86.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Raiders are 7-0 when they turn the ball over 10 times or fewer and 10-10 when they exceed 10 turnovers. The Bison are 9-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or worse, and 8-9 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Raiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bison. Colgate has 53 assists on 80 field goals (66.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Bucknell has assists on 52 of 83 field goals (62.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.8 percent. The Raiders have averaged 9.6 offensive boards per game.

