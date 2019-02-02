Braxton’s 27 helps St. Francis (Pa) top Mt. St. Mary’s 72-63

Keith Braxton scored 13 of his 27 points in the final 10 minutes as St. Francis (Pa) pulled away late to post its third straight win, knocking off Mt. St. Mary's 72-63 on Saturday.

The Red Flash knocked off Northeast Conference leader Robert Morris and second-place Sacred Heart in their last two outings and move into a three-way tie for second with the Pioneers and Fairleigh Dickinson, which knocked off the Colonials Saturday, 97-94 in double overtime.

The Mount led, 55-53 with more than eight minutes remaining. Mark Flagg and Braxton each hit two free throws to put the Red Flash in the lead, 56-55 with 7:34 left.

Braxton hit a 3 with 9:19 left that pulled St. Francis within one, 53-52. From there he converted 9 of 10 free throw attempts to help the Red Flash (10-11, 6-4) take control.

Braxton finished 11 of 12 from the line and grabbed 10 rebounds. Isaiah Blackmon added 12 points and grabbed seven boards.

Malik Jefferson scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Mt. St. Mary’s (5-18, 2-8).

