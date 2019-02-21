Boise State looks for home win vs Utah State

Utah State (21-6, 11-3) vs. Boise State (11-15, 6-7) Taco Bell Arena, Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State looks for its fourth straight win over Utah State at Taco Bell Arena.…

Utah State (21-6, 11-3) vs. Boise State (11-15, 6-7)

Taco Bell Arena, Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State looks for its fourth straight win over Utah State at Taco Bell Arena. The last victory for the Aggies at Boise State was a 62-61 win on Jan. 3, 2015.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Sam Merrill is averaging 19.8 points and 4.4 assists to lead the way for the Aggies. Neemias Queta is also a key contributor, putting up 11.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. The Broncos have been led by Justinian Jessup, who is averaging 13.1 points and 4.5 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Merrill has accounted for 40 percent of all Utah State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 30 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Boise State is 0-8 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 11-7 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Broncos. Boise State has an assist on 39 of 86 field goals (45.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Utah State has assists on 56 of 76 field goals (73.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State is ranked second among MWC teams with an average of 78.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.