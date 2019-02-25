BG seeks revenge on Miami

Miami (14-13, 6-8) vs. Bowling Green (19-8, 11-3) Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami goes for the season sweep over Bowling Green after winning the previous matchup in Oxford.…

Miami (14-13, 6-8) vs. Bowling Green (19-8, 11-3)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami goes for the season sweep over Bowling Green after winning the previous matchup in Oxford. The teams last played each other on Jan. 26, when the RedHawks outshot Bowling Green from the field 40.7 percent to 36.5 percent and made 12 more free throws en route to a 14-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Bowling Green’s Justin Turner has averaged 18.9 points while Demajeo Wiggins has put up 12.9 points and 11.3 rebounds. For the RedHawks, Nike Sibande has averaged 15.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while Dalonte Brown has put up 12 points and 5.5 rebounds.

SOLID SIBANDE: Sibande has connected on 33.2 percent of the 187 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 69.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Bowling Green is 0-6 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 19-2 when it scores at least 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Miami is a perfect 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.2 percent or less. The RedHawks are 3-13 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all MAC teams. The Falcons have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season.

