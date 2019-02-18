Baylor faces tough test vs No. 19 Iowa State

Baylor (16-9, 7-5) vs. No. 19 Iowa State (19-6, 8-4) James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Iowa State presents a tough challenge for Baylor. Baylor has won…

Baylor (16-9, 7-5) vs. No. 19 Iowa State (19-6, 8-4)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Iowa State presents a tough challenge for Baylor. Baylor has won two of its four games against ranked teams this season. Iowa State has moved up to No. 19 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Kansas State last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Iowa State’s Marial Shayok, Michael Jacobson and Nick Weiler-Babb have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Cyclones points over the last five games.

MIGHTY MAKAI: Makai Mason has connected on 37.2 percent of the 113 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Baylor is a perfect 7-0 when it turns the ball over 10 times or fewer. The Bears are 9-9 when they record more than 10 turnovers. The Iowa State defense has forced 12.8 turnovers per game in Big 12 play and 12 per game over its last five.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cyclones have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bears. Iowa State has an assist on 46 of 85 field goals (54.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Baylor has assists on 34 of 63 field goals (54 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL CYCLONES: The diligent Iowa State offense has turned the ball over on just 16.2 percent of its possessions, the 25th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.5 percent of all Baylor possessions have resulted in a turnover.

