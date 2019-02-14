Baylor faces tough test vs No. 15 Texas Tech

Baylor (16-8, 7-4) vs. No. 15 Texas Tech (20-5, 8-4) United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Texas Tech presents a tough challenge for Baylor. Baylor has won two…

Baylor (16-8, 7-4) vs. No. 15 Texas Tech (20-5, 8-4)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Texas Tech presents a tough challenge for Baylor. Baylor has won two of its three games against ranked teams this season. Texas Tech is coming off a 78-50 win at Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver has averaged 17.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while Matt Mooney has put up 10.8 points. For the Bears, Makai Mason has averaged 14.8 points while King McClure has put up 9.1 points and 4.9 rebounds.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Bears have scored 74 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 70.7 per game they managed in non-conference play.

MIGHTY MAKAI: Mason has connected on 37.2 percent of the 113 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Red Raiders are 17-0 when they score at least 65 points and 3-5 when they fall shy of that total. The Bears are 8-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 8-8 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.

STREAK SCORING: Texas Tech has scored 77.3 points per game and allowed 59.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has allowed only 64.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 27th-best mark in the country. The Texas Tech offense has put up just 70.9 points through 25 games (ranked 207th among Division I teams).

