Batemon leads Loyola Marymount in 60-42 defeat of Pacific

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Batemon scored 19 points with four assists and three steals and Loyola Marymount held Pacific to one point in the last eight minutes, turning a tense game into a rout…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Batemon scored 19 points with four assists and three steals and Loyola Marymount held Pacific to one point in the last eight minutes, turning a tense game into a rout Thursday night.

Dameane Douglas scored 15 points for the Lions (16-6, 4-4 West Coast Conference) and made his last five at the free throw line. Mattias Markusson scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half, including a pair of dunks in the runaway final minutes.

Pacific (12-11, 2-6) had largely kept it a one- or two-possession game through the first 12 minutes of the second half, not allowing a LMU lead larger than six points.

Lafayette Dorsey led the Tigers with 12 points and Jahlil Tripp added 11, but the game got away after Zach Cameron cut the deficit to 43-41 with 8:35 remaining. Pacific was 0-for-8 shooting with three turnovers down the final stretch, outscored 17-1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.