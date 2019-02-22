Austin Peay looks to sweep UTM

UT Martin (10-16, 5-10) vs. Austin Peay (20-8, 12-3) Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay goes for the season sweep over UT Martin after winning the previous matchup…

UT Martin (10-16, 5-10) vs. Austin Peay (20-8, 12-3)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay goes for the season sweep over UT Martin after winning the previous matchup in Martin. The teams last played on Jan. 12, when the Governors shot 58 percent from the field while holding UT Martin to just 43.3 percent en route to the 72-70 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The powerful Terry Taylor has averaged 19.8 points and 8.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Governors. Complementing Taylor is Chris Porter-Bunton, who is maintaining an average of 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Skyhawks are led by Craig Randall, who is averaging 14.4 points.

CLUTCH CRAIG: Randall has connected on 32.1 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 28 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Skyhawks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Governors. Austin Peay has 32 assists on 82 field goals (39 percent) across its past three outings while UT Martin has assists on 47 of 82 field goals (57.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Austin Peay offense has scored 82 points per game this season, ranking the Governors 23rd nationally. The UT Martin defense has allowed 78.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 294th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.