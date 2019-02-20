Austin Peay looks to seep Southeast Mo.

Southeast Missouri (9-18, 4-10) vs. Austin Peay (19-8, 11-3) Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay goes for the season sweep over Southeast Missouri after winning the previous matchup…

Southeast Missouri (9-18, 4-10) vs. Austin Peay (19-8, 11-3)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay goes for the season sweep over Southeast Missouri after winning the previous matchup in Cape Girardeau. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 10, when the Governors outshot Southeast Missouri 52.5 percent to 41.3 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to a 78-60 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor has averaged 20 points and 8.7 rebounds while Chris Porter-Bunton has put up 12.9 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Redhawks, Ledarrius Brewer has averaged 13.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while Skyler Hogan has put up 10.6 points.

LEAPING FOR LEDARRIUS: Brewer has connected on 30.1 percent of the 143 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 73 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Southeast Missouri is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 66 or fewer points, and 4-18 when opposing teams exceed 66 points. Austin Peay is 13-0 when holding opponents to 71 points or fewer, and 6-8 whenever teams score more than 71 on the Governors.

PERFECT WHEN: The Governors are 13-0 when they hold opposing teams to 71 points or fewer and 6-8 when opponents exceed 71 points. The Redhawks are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 66 points or fewer and 4-18 whenever opponents exceed 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Austin Peay offense has scored 81.9 points per game this season, ranking the Governors 23rd nationally. The Southeast Missouri defense has allowed 75.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 245th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.