A&M looks to seep Bama

Alabama (15-10, 6-6) vs. Texas A&M (10-14, 3-9) Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama seeks revenge on Texas A&M after dropping the first matchup in Tuscaloosa. The teams last…

Alabama (15-10, 6-6) vs. Texas A&M (10-14, 3-9)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama seeks revenge on Texas A&M after dropping the first matchup in Tuscaloosa. The teams last played on Jan. 12, when the Aggies outshot Alabama 43.8 percent to 41.9 percent and had five fewer turnovers on the way to an 81-80 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas A&M’s Wendell Mitchell, Josh Nebo and Christian Mekowulu have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 43 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.

LEAPING FOR LEWIS JR.: Kira Lewis Jr. has connected on 38 percent of the 108 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 15-3 when scoring at least 68.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Crimson Tide have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Aggies. Texas A&M has an assist on 34 of 79 field goals (43 percent) across its past three matchups while Alabama has assists on 31 of 65 field goals (47.7 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Alabama has scored 64 points and allowed 73 points over its last three games. Texas A&M has averaged 72.7 points and given up 66.3 over its last three.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.