A&M looks to knock off No. 13 LSU

Texas A&M (12-14, 5-9) vs. No. 13 LSU (22-5, 12-2) Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 LSU looks to give Texas A&M its sixth straight loss…

Texas A&M (12-14, 5-9) vs. No. 13 LSU (22-5, 12-2)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 LSU looks to give Texas A&M its sixth straight loss against ranked opponents. Texas A&M’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels 86-65 on March 18, 2018. LSU is coming off an 82-80 overtime home win over Tennessee in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas A&M’s Wendell Mitchell, Josh Nebo and Christian Mekowulu have collectively scored 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 35 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.

SOLID SAVION: Savion Flagg has connected on 31.7 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 63.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Texas A&M is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Aggies are 4-14 when opponents score more than 64.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. LSU has an assist on 28 of 82 field goals (34.1 percent) over its previous three contests while Texas A&M has assists on 35 of 81 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: LSU is ranked 10th among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.1 percent. The Tigers have averaged 13.2 offensive boards per game and 14.5 per game against conference opponents.

