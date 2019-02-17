Alcorn State looks to sweep UAPB

Alcorn State (8-16, 4-8) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (10-15, 7-5) H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff seeks revenge on Alcorn State after dropping the first matchup in Lorman.…

Alcorn State (8-16, 4-8) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (10-15, 7-5)

H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff seeks revenge on Alcorn State after dropping the first matchup in Lorman. The teams last met on Jan. 21, when the Braves shot 44.2 percent from the field while holding Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s shooters to just 40 percent en route to a 74-69 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The electric Martaveous McKnight has averaged 22.2 points and 5.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Lions. Shaun Doss is also a primary contributor, producing 11.9 points per game. The Braves have been led by Maurice Howard, who is averaging 13.4 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Braves have scored 61.6 points per game and allowed 67.3 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both solid improvements over the 55.6 points scored and 79.3 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

MIGHTY MAURICE: Howard has connected on 39 percent of the 195 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 44 over his last five games. He’s also made 93.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Alcorn State is 0-13 when it allows at least 71 points and 8-3 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Golden Lions are 4-15 when scoring any fewer than that.

LIGHTER INTENSITY: Alcorn State’s defense has forced 14.3 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 10.4 turnovers over its last five games.

