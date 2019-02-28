Akron looks for home win vs Ohio

Ohio (12-15, 4-11) vs. Akron (15-13, 7-8) James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron looks for its fifth straight win over Ohio at James A. Rhodes Arena. The last…

Ohio (12-15, 4-11) vs. Akron (15-13, 7-8)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron looks for its fifth straight win over Ohio at James A. Rhodes Arena. The last victory for the Bobcats at Akron was a 66-50 win on Feb. 22, 2014.

TEAM LEADERS: Jason Carter is averaging 16.6 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Bobcats. Teyvion Kirk is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 14.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Zips have been led by Jimond Ivey, who is averaging 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JASON: Carter has connected on 36.8 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 6 over the last three games. He’s also converted 69.6 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Zips are 0-8 when they allow at least 72 points and 15-5 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Bobcats are 0-9 when they score 61 points or fewer and 12-6 when they exceed 61.

COLD SPELL: Ohio has lost its last six road games, scoring 65.2 points, while allowing 84 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Akron defense has allowed only 63.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Zips 15th among Division I teams. The Ohio offense has averaged 70.2 points through 27 games (ranked 227th, nationally).

