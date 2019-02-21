Adger, FAU host FIU

Florida International (16-11, 7-7) vs. Florida Atlantic (16-11, 7-7) FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Brian Beard Jr. and Florida International will…

Florida International (16-11, 7-7) vs. Florida Atlantic (16-11, 7-7)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Brian Beard Jr. and Florida International will face Anthony Adger and Florida Atlantic. Beard has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.6 over his last five games. Adger is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Florida Atlantic’s Adger, Xavian Stapleton and Simeon Lepichev have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Owls points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Beard has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Florida International field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Owls are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 64 points or fewer and 7-11 when opponents exceed 64 points. The Panthers are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or worse, and 11-11 when opponents exceed that percentage.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Owls have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Panthers. Florida Atlantic has 40 assists on 65 field goals (61.5 percent) over its previous three matchups while Florida International has assists on 42 of 77 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida International defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.5 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers fourth among Division I teams. The Florida Atlantic offense has turned the ball over on 20.6 percent of its possessions (ranking the Owls 289th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.