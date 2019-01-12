Whitley, Butler lift Norfolk State past CSU 80-66

BALTIMORE (AP) — Steven Whitley and Jordan Butler scored 14 points apiece as Norfolk State topped Coppin State 80-66 on Saturday. Nic Thomas and Derrik Jamerson Jr. each added 13 points for the Spartans (8-10,…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Steven Whitley and Jordan Butler scored 14 points apiece as Norfolk State topped Coppin State 80-66 on Saturday.

Nic Thomas and Derrik Jamerson Jr. each added 13 points for the Spartans (8-10, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) who have won three straight. Alex Long chipped in 12. Butler also had nine rebounds, while Jamerson posted 11 rebounds.

Mastadi Pitt sank a 3-pointer less than two minutes in to open the scoring and the Spartans never looked back, stretching it to 24-12 midway and taking a 36-27 lead into the break.

Norfolk State led by double figures throughout the second half and a Thomas 3-pointer gave the Spartans their biggest lead, 59-40, with 11:02 to play.

Dejuan Clayton tied a season high with 23 points for the Eagles (2-16, 2-1). Lamar Morgan added 13 points and seven rebounds. Nigel Marshall had 10 points.

