Navy rallies after halftime to defeat Lafayette 85-77

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — John Carter Jr. scored a career-high 18 points, leading four into double-figure scoring and Navy beat Lafayette 85-77 on Wednesday night.

George Kiernan had 15 points for Navy (6-10, 3-2 Patriot League), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Evan Wieck added 14 points. Hasan Abdullah had 12 points and eight rebounds.

After falling behind 34-32 at halftime, Navy outscored Lafayette 53-43 in the second half. The Midshipmen’s 53 second-half points were a season high.

Navy outrebounded Lafayette 37-29 — 21-15 after halftime — and scored 22 points at the free throw line.

Justin Jaworski had 20 points for the Leopards (4-12, 1-4). Paulius Zalys added 17 points. Alex Petrie had 15 points, making three 3-pointers.

