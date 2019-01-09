Morgan breaks records in 86-74 Cornell win over Towson

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Matt Morgan hit a school-record nine 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 38 points to help Cornell beat Towson 86-74 on Wednesday night for the Tigers’ fourth straight loss. Morgan became…

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Matt Morgan hit a school-record nine 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 38 points to help Cornell beat Towson 86-74 on Wednesday night for the Tigers’ fourth straight loss.

Morgan became the sixth player in Ivy League history to score at least 2,000 career points. The senior guard also set a school record for career free throws with 438, breaking Louis Jordan’s 60-year-old mark of 435, and is just five points shy of Ryan Whitman’s school-record 2,028 points.

Josh Warren scored 18 points and Jimmy Boeheim added 14 for the Big Red (8-8), which shot 53 percent and made 13 of 30 (43 percent) from behind the arc. Steven Julian grabbed 11 rebounds.

Cornell trailed by as many as eight until Morgan hit three straight 3s amid a 14-2 run to close the first half and give the Big Red a 40-33 lead. Morgan hit three more 3’s during a 19-4 run and Cornell led by 22 early in the second half. Towson got no closer than 11 from there.

Tobias Howard led five Towson (5-12) players in double figures with 15 points.

