Loyola (Md.) wins in OT again, beats Colgate 79-72

Chuck Champion scored 19 points and Loyola (Maryland) outscored Colgate 11-4 in overtime for a 79-72 victory on Saturday, their third OT win in their last four games.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Chuck Champion scored 19 points and Loyola (Maryland) outscored Colgate 11-4 in overtime for a 79-72 victory on Saturday.

It was Loyola’s third overtime win in its last four games.

Champion had four points and Jaylin Andrews had two steals and made four free throws in the extra period for the Greyhounds (8-13, 4-4 Patriot League).

Champion made two 3-pointers and had six rebounds and four assists. Kenny Jones scored a career-high 16 points with four 3-pointers, and Andrews finished with 15 points. Andrew Kostecka, the conference’s leading scorer, had 13 points and five steals for Loyola.

Dana Batt scored a season-high 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting to lead Colgate (12-9, 4-4). Rapolas Ivanauskas had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Will Rayman and Malcolm Regisford added 12 points apiece.

There were four lead changes in the last three minutes of regulation. Tucker Richardson found Rayman under the basket with 1.2 seconds left to force overtime tied at 68.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.