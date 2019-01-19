Langley’s floater lifts NC A&T over Morgan State 57-53

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ronald Jackson scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Kaeron Langley dished 10 assists and scored the game-winning basket, and North Carolina A&T beat Morgan State 57-53 on Saturday to win…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ronald Jackson scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Kaeron Langley dished 10 assists and scored the game-winning basket, and North Carolina A&T beat Morgan State 57-53 on Saturday to win its fifth straight.

The Aggies led 25-23 at halftime and 32-29 early in the second half on Sherwyn Devonish-Princes jumper after a 7-1 run. Jackson’s dunk tied it at 37 and the Aggies pulled ahead 49-47 on Andre Jackson’s 3 with 5:52 to go. The lead traded hands until Langley’s driving floater in the lane put the Aggies up 55-53 with 56 seconds left. Morgan State missed a jumper and 3-pointer before Jackson iced it with two free throws.

Ibrahim Sylla scored 10 points and blocked four shots and Jackson had four steals for the Aggies (9-9, 4-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who were outrebounded 41-28 but forced 19 turnovers.

Stanley Davis scored 18 points and Jordan Little added 10 with 10 rebounds for the Bears (7-11, 2-3).

