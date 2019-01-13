Hiedeman, No. 15 Marquette women turn back Hoyas 72-62

Natisha Hiedeman scored 20 points with 10 rebounds, Erika Davenport also had a double-double and No. 15 Marquette held off Georgetown 72-62 on Sunday.

Hiedeman had five points in an 8-0 run that gave the Golden Eagles (14-3, 4-0 Big East) a 68-60 lead with 35 seconds left. The Hoyas (8-9, 2-4) missed their last 10 shots, making just two free throws in the last five minutes.

Davenport had 10 points and 10 rebounds, Danielle King went 12 of 14 from the foul line for 16 points and Selena Lott had 12 points for Marquette.

Dorothy Adomako led the Hoyas with 21 points and Donna White added 14.

The game was more to Georgetown’s liking as the Hoyas are last in the league averaging 60.2 points a game and Marquette is first at 85.2. The Golden Eagles shot just 36.5 percent for the game, going 3 of 11 in the fourth quarter, but they were 15 of 20 from the foul line in the quarter and 29 of 36 for the game.

Georgetown shot 33 percent from the field.

