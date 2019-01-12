202.5
Home » NCAA Basketball » Harris, Copeland spark NC…

Harris, Copeland spark NC A&T past Delaware St

By The Associated Press January 12, 2019 6:35 pm 01/12/2019 06:35pm
Share

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Terry Harris knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored 25, Quavius Copeland scored 22 on 8-of-10 shooting and North Carolina A&T steamrolled Delaware State 93-70 on Saturday.

Harris made 9 of 14 shots, 7 of 11 from 3-point range, and added four steals for the Aggies (7-9, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Copeland sank 6 of 8 from beyond the arc as NC A&T shot 61 percent from distance (14 of 23). Milik Gantz had 12 points, Tyrone Lyons scored 10 off the bench and Kameron Langley snagged 10 rebounds.

Two free throws by Kevin Larkin gave the Hornets (3-13, 0-3) a 25-22 lead midway through the first half, but Harris buried two 3-pointers and Copeland hit one in a 15-2 run and the Aggies led 48-33 at halftime. Harris’ 3-pointer at the 16:16 mark of the second half pushed the Aggies’ lead to 20 and they coasted from there.

Johquin Wiley had 18 points and six assists for Delaware State.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500