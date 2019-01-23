George Mason scores final 7 points, edges Dayton 67-63

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jarred Reuter scored 14 points, including two free throws with 10 seconds left to seal the win, and a steal on the final play for good measure as George Mason defeated…

The loss was just the second for Dayton on its home court, the other was to then-No. 25 Mississippi State. George Mason continues its best conference start in six seasons since joining the Atlantic 10 Conference.

An 8-2 surge featuring 3-pointers by Ryan Mikesell and Jordan Davis gave Dayton a 63-60 lead with 2:58 to play but George Mason (12-8, 6-1) scored the final seven points.

Justin Kier stepped in front of a Dayton pass but missed the running layup at the other end. Ian Boyd was trailing, grabbed the rebound and dunked the putback as the Patriots took the lead for good, 64-63.

Otis Livingston II scored 13 points with four assists and Kier added 12 points with two seals for the Patriots.

Josh Cunningham led the Flyers with 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting. Obi Toppin added 11 and Mikesell 10 for Dayton (12-7, 4-2). Dayton missed three shots and had two turnovers in the final minutes.

