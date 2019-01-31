Fobbs scores 24, leads Towson past UNC Wilmington 77-76

Brian Fobbs scored 24 points and made two free throws with five seconds remaining to lift Towson to a 77-76 victory over UNC Wilmington on Thursday night.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Brian Fobbs scored 24 points and made two free throws with five seconds remaining to lift Towson to a 77-76 victory over UNC Wilmington on Thursday night.

Fobbs knocked down 9 of 13 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and matched his career high with 11 rebounds for the Tigers (8-15, 4-6 Colonial Athletic Association). Towson won in Wilmington for the first time since beating the Seahawks 79-73 on Jan. 2, 2013. The Seahawks (8-15, 4-6) came in having won eight of the last 10 meetings overall.

Fobbs fouled Jaylen Fornes on a 3-point attempt with 12 seconds left in the game and the junior guard sank all three, the last after being iced by a timeout, to give Wilmington a 76-75 lead. Fornes fouled out when he nailed Fobbs on a drive to the basket and Fobbs hit the first one before the Seahawks tried to ice him with a timeout. It didn’t work as the Tigers avenged a 67-61 loss to the Seahawks earlier this season.

Dennis Tunstall, Jordan McNeil and reserve Tobias Howard all scored 11 for Towson.

Fornes led the Seahawks with 19 points. Devontae Cacok picked up his NCAA-leading 17th double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

