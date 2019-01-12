Douglas leads NC Central to 61-48 win over Maryland-ES

202.5
January 12, 2019
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Zacarry Douglas scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds, leading a balanced North Carolina Central past Maryland-Eastern Shore 61-48 on Saturday.

Randy Miller and Reggie Gardner scored nine points each for NC Central (7-9, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). The Eagles held a 44-29 advantage on the boards, and its deeper bench outscored the Hawks’ 31-19.

Maryland-Eastern Shore (2-16, 0-3) cut the gap to single digits, 51-42 when Isaac Taylor scored on a drive and Tyler Jones hit from behind the 3-point arc on consecutive possessions.

Julian Waters hit a 3-pointer, Douglas and Miller added layups and NC Central edged away.

Jones led Maryland-Eastern Shore with 13 points and a pair of 3-pointers, Taylor and Montraz Oliver each scored eight.

