Charles scores 22, No. 11 Maryland women win 4th in row

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 22 points, Shakira Austin posted a double-double and No. 11 Maryland beat Wisconsin 75-57 on Thursday for the Terrapins’ fourth straight win.

Charles was 8-of-10 shooting and 6 of 7 at the line while Austin finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the freshman’s eighth double-double. Blair Watson added 11 points as Maryland (19-2, 8-2 Big Ten) improved to 10-1 at home. The Terrapins shot 49 percent and made 7 of 12 3-point tries. They remain a game back of first-place Rutgers (8-1).

Imani Lewis led the Badgers (11-11, 2-8) with 14 points and nine rebounds. Marsha Howard and Kelly Karlis added 10 points each. Wisconsin shot 36.5 percent and made only 3 of 11 from the arc in falling to 0-7 all-time versus the Terrapins.

Maryland led 35-27 at halftime and got 10 points from Charles in the third period to lead by 11. The lead stayed in double figures as Charles scored six points in a 9-0 run to open the fourth quarter.

