Bryant sparks Delaware to 58-56 win over William & Mary

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Darian Bryant scored seven of his 11 points in the final 5:40 of the game and Delaware ended a six-game losing streak to William & Mary with a 58-56 victory on…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Darian Bryant scored seven of his 11 points in the final 5:40 of the game and Delaware ended a six-game losing streak to William & Mary with a 58-56 victory on Thursday night.

William and Mary led 49-48 when Bryant sank a 3-pointer and turned a Tribe turnover into a layup for a 53-49 lead with 4:38 to play. Paul Rowley sank two free throws and Justin Pierce hit 1 of 2 to pull William & Mary within 53-52 with 1:58 remaining. But Bryant hit two foul shots and Ithiel Horton made 3 of 4 at the line in the final 59 seconds to help the Blue Hens (10-6, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) prevail.

Bryant sank 4 of 6 shots and added four rebounds and two steals. Eric Carter picked up his eighth double-double of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Horton, who was coming off a career-high 27 points in a double-overtime road win over CAA preseason favorite Northeastern, topped the Blue Hens with 15 points, while Ryan Allen hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 with four assists.

Milon hit 5 of 10 from beyond the arc and scored 19 to pace the Tribe (6-9, 2-1). Milon added five rebounds and three assists. Knight scored12.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.