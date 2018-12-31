Whittington, Walker help Kent St. beat D-III Oberlin College

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Philip Whittington had his sixth career double-double and Jaylin Walker scored 14 points to help Kent State beat D-III Oberlin College 71-48 on Monday. Whittington, a junior transfer from South Carolina…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Philip Whittington had his sixth career double-double and Jaylin Walker scored 14 points to help Kent State beat D-III Oberlin College 71-48 on Monday.

Whittington, a junior transfer from South Carolina Upstate, finished with 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 11 rebounds. It was Walker’s fewest points in a game this season. The senior, who missed the first five games of the season due to a suspension, came in averaging 25.4 points per game.

Walker scored seven points during a 15-5 run to open the second half that made it 40-25 after Jalen Avery’s layup with 14:35 to play. Kent State led by double figures the rest of the way.

Eli Silverman led the Yeomen, who trailed just 25-20 at the break, with eight points.

Kent State (11-2) is off to its best start since winning 17 of its first 19 to open the 2002-03 season.

