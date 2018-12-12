UNCG wins 14th straight at home, beats Coppin State 77-54

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kaleb Hunter and Eric Hamilton each scored 17 points and UNC Greensboro rolled to a 77-54 victory over Coppin State on Wednesday night. The Spartans (9-2) extended their program-record home winning…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kaleb Hunter and Eric Hamilton each scored 17 points and UNC Greensboro rolled to a 77-54 victory over Coppin State on Wednesday night.

The Spartans (9-2) extended their program-record home winning streak to 14 games.

Hunter made all six of his field goals including three from long range and both free throws, and Hamilton was 11 of 15 from the free-throw line. Francis Alonso made four 3s and finished with 16 points and now has scored at least 15 points a game this season. Isaiah Miller added 12 points.

Dejuan Clayton scored 11 points to lead Coppin State (0-12).

Hunter’s 3-pointer gave the Spartans a double-digit lead midway through the first half and they led 34-23 at the break. The Spartans opened the second half on a 26-10 run and had a 60-33 advantage with just under 11 minutes remaining. Alonso and Hunter each hit a 3 and Miller capped the surge with back-to-back dunks and a layup.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

