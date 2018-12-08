202.5
Sikes with 21 as South Alabama rolls past Tulane 81-60

By The Associated Press December 8, 2018 6:31 pm 12/08/2018 06:31pm
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Rodrick Sikes scored 21 points and grabbed four rebounds as South Alabama rolled past Tulane 81-60 on Saturday.

Sikes was 8 of 15 from the field including four from distance for the Jaguars (5-5). Josh Ajayi added 16 points and 10 rebounds, Kevin Morris had 10 points and R.J. Kelly chipped in with nine points, five rebounds and six assists.

The Jaguars took a 13-9 lead early on back-to-back layups by Ajayi and led all the way from there, stretching it to 44-29 on a Sikes 3-pointer with 1:33 left in the half and to 47-30 into the break on a layup by Abdul Dial.

Ajayi’s layup early in the second half gave South Alabama a 54-34 advantage and Tulane failed to break into South Alabama’s double-figure lead as the Jaguars cruised to the win.

Caleb Daniels scored 23 points with eight rebounds to lead the Green Wave (3-6).

