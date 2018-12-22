Roundtree, DiLeo lift C Michigan past Jackson St 81-72

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Shawn Roundtree and David DiLeo both scored 21 points and Central Michigan beat Jackson State 81-72 on Saturday. The Tigers entered without a road win this season but showed some…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Shawn Roundtree and David DiLeo both scored 21 points and Central Michigan beat Jackson State 81-72 on Saturday.

The Tigers entered without a road win this season but showed some fight against Central Michigan (10-2) which remains unbeaten in six home contests.

The Chippewas led 35-34 at halftime then extended the margin to 56-44 on Roundtree’s 3-pointer with 13:40 remaining. Later, Roundtree’s layup made it an 18-pont margin (75-57) with just under six minutes left before Jackson State (2-10) closed the game with a 15-6 run for the final margin.

Kevin McKay and Larry Austin Jr. each scored 11 for the Chippewas, who shot 27 of 53 (51 percent) including 9 of 24 from 3-point range.

Venjie Wallis and Chris Howell each scored 19 and Jayveous McKinnis added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers.

Central Michigan now owns a 3-0 record in its all-time series with Jackson State, including last season’s 70-63 win in Mount Pleasant. CMU holds an 8-0 all-time mark against current members of the SWAC.

