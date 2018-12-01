202.5
Kostecka sends Loyola (MD) past Mount St. Mary’s 75-65

By The Associated Press December 1, 2018 4:24 pm 12/01/2018 04:24pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Kostecka poured in 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his first career double-double to propel Loyola (MD) to a 75-65 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Kostecka shot 8 of 15 from the floor, sank a career-high 12 free throws in 12 attempts, and added three assists, three steals and two blocked shots for the Greyhounds (3-5). Isaiah Hart scored a season-high 14 for Loyola, which plays its next five games on the road.

Freshman Malik Jefferson scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting with seven rebounds for the Mountaineers (0-7), while Jalen Gibbs chipped in with 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Greyhounds led 40-32 at halftime and pushed their lead to double digits on Hart’s jumper with 16:28 left to play. Mount St. Mary’s got no closer than seven points from there.

Loyola took a season-high 37 free throws and made 28. Both teams shot under 20 percent from the 3-point line.

