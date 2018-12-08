Jacksonville State routs Delaware State 81-54

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Jason Burnell had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Jacksonville State to an 81-54 rout of Delaware State on Saturday night. Jacksonville State (5-3) has won five consecutive games since…

Jacksonville State (5-3) has won five consecutive games since opening the season with three straight losses. The Gamecocks travel to face Wichita State on Wednesday night.

Jamall Gregory added 14 points and Christian Cunningham 10 points and 11 rebounds for Jacksonville State, which shot 51 percent from the floor. Burnell, Gregory and Cunningham combined for 16-of-25 shooting.

Saleik Edwards made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to lead Delaware State (2-8), which has lost three of its last four games, each by double digits.

The Gamecocks pulled away with a 14-4 run that spanned the halves for a 42-22 lead with 17:12 remaining. A 16-4 run made it 68-36 with seven minutes left.

