Govan, Georgetown beat Liberty 88-78

WASHINGTON (AP) — Freshman James Akinjo scored 19 points, Jessie Govan had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Georgetown beat Liberty 88-78 on Monday night.

Georgetown made 53 percent of its shots, including 11 of 18 from 3-point range, against a Liberty team ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense at 56.1 points per game.

Freshman Mac McClung added 12 points for Georgetown (7-1), which closed out a three-game homestand to remain perfect at home. The Hoyas were 19 of 29 at the free-throw line compared to Liberty’s five attempts.

Darius McGhee made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Liberty (7-2), which was looking to go 8-1 for the first time since 1991. Scottie James added 18 points and Lovell Cabbil chipped in with 13 points. The Flames had their four-game winning streak snapped.

It was the first time Liberty played against a Big East team since last playing Georgetown in 2012.

