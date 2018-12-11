Fobb’s late 3 gives Towson 80-76 win over UMBC in 2 OTs

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brian Fobbs nailed a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the second overtime to give Towson an 80-76 victory over UMBC on Tuesday night. UMBC’s R.J. Eytle-Rock split a pair of free…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brian Fobbs nailed a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the second overtime to give Towson an 80-76 victory over UMBC on Tuesday night.

UMBC’s R.J. Eytle-Rock split a pair of free throws to tie the game at 76-76 with 1:32 left before Fobbs, who posted a career-best 32 points, hit the trey for the win. Nakye Sanders added a free throw for the final score.

Fobbs was 6 of 12 from distance and 10 of 10 from the line as Towson (3-7) made 23 of 28 free-throw attempts. UMBC made just 11 of 22 foul shots.

Jordan McNeil, who finished with 10 points, drilled two straight 3s in the final 90 seconds of the first overtime to help Towson take a 68-64 lead with 47 seconds left. UMBC’s K.J. Jackson made four free throws in the final 21 seconds to tie the game at 71-71 and send it to the second overtime.

Jackson had a chance to win it in regulation when he went to the foul line trailing 58-57 with seven seconds left. He made the first but missed the second.

Brandon Horvath led UMBC (6-5)) with 19 points.

