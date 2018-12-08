Devonish-Prince scores 19 points, Morgan State beats Towson

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sherwyn Devonish-Prince scored 19 points and Morgan State overcame a 14-point first-half deficit to defeat Towson 74-69 on Saturday in the Charm City Classic at Royal Farms Arena. Martez Cameron scored 14…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sherwyn Devonish-Prince scored 19 points and Morgan State overcame a 14-point first-half deficit to defeat Towson 74-69 on Saturday in the Charm City Classic at Royal Farms Arena.

Martez Cameron scored 14 points and David Syfax added 10 for Morgan State (4-5).

The Bears won the 30th all-time meeting between the Maryland schools and Towson (2-7) leads the series 16-14.

Brian Fobbs had 16 points and nine rebounds for Towson, Tobias Howard scored 11, and the Tigers committed 21 turnovers.

Syfax gave Morgan State the lead three times in the final four minutes. His bucket in the paint gave the Bears the lead for good, 69-67 with 1:08 remaining. After Morgan State’s Isaiah Burke scored on the fast break for a 73-69 lead with 11 seconds remaining, the Bears forced a turnover then Cameron made one of two free throws to close out the scoring.

