Wilson’s career night helps James Madison beat Bridgewater

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Dwight Wilson scored a career-high 18 points and tied his career-best with 12 rebounds to help James Madison beat Division III Bridgewater 82-59 on Monday night. Darius Banks added 15 points…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Dwight Wilson scored a career-high 18 points and tied his career-best with 12 rebounds to help James Madison beat Division III Bridgewater 82-59 on Monday night.

Darius Banks added 15 points and Stuckey Mosley scored 14, hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for James Madison (3-0).

Bridgewater hit seven of its first 10 field-goal attempts and led 16-11 after Jimmie Sanders made a layup with 12:46 left in the first half but the Eagles missed 20 of their next 22 shots. Banks made a layup that gave JMU the lead for good and sparked a 22-3 run over the final 6:40 of the first half to take a 42-23 lead into the break. Mosley hit two 3s during that span and the Dukes led by at least 16 the rest of the way.

Ken Stanciel led Bridgewater with 17 points and Davrion Greer scored 13.

JMU is off to its best start since the 1999-00 season.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.