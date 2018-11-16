Home » NCAA Basketball » Williams scores 19, Howard…

Williams scores 19, Howard holds off Massachusetts 68-63

By The Associated Press November 16, 2018 10:30 pm 11/16/2018 10:30pm
Share

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Charles Williams hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 and freshman Akuwovo Ogheneyole notched his first career double-double to help Howard hold off Massachusetts 68-63 on Friday night. Ogheneyole finished with 11…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Charles Williams hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 and freshman Akuwovo Ogheneyole notched his first career double-double to help Howard hold off Massachusetts 68-63 on Friday night.

Ogheneyole finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Bison (4-0), who shot 50 percent (14 of 28) in taking 39-26 lead at halftime. Howard cooled off after intermission, shooting 28 percent, but the Bison had an answer every time UMass (2-2) made a run at them.

Ogheneyole’s layup with 7:02 left to play gave Howard a 56-43 lead. But Sy Chatman had a dunk to spark a 16-6 run and the Minutemen pulled within 62-59 with 2:03 remaining.

Luwane Pipkins scored 18 to lead UMass.

Another Ogheneyole layup pushed the lead back to five before Jonathan Laurent buried a 3 to get UMass within 66-63 with 59 seconds to go. UMass missed its final three shots from there — all 3-pointers.

Howard picked up a win in its first road game of the season and is off to its best start since 1979-80.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports Washington, DC Sports
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 18-24
Celebrity deaths
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Today in History: Nov. 18
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Photos: 2018 CMAs
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
15 Thanksgiving turkey recipes
People's Choice Awards
November Entertainment Guide
Election Day
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal
Potato recipes for upcoming holidays
Thanksgiving dessert recipes
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note
Fall Movie Guide