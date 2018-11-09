202.5
Home » NCAA Basketball » Uranium found in water…

Uranium found in water near leaking South Carolina plant

By The Associated Press November 9, 2018 7:22 am 11/09/2018 07:22am
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal regulators say tests shows uranium levels exceeding safe drinking water standards have been found at two locations at a nuclear fuel plant that has leaked in South Carolina.

The State newspaper reported the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and plant operator Westinghouse told a community meeting Thursday night in Columbia that the pollution came from leaks in 2008 and 2011 from a contaminated wastewater line.

The NRC said the uranium-contaminated water is in the middle of the huge fuel plant south of Columbia and has not reached the property boundary.

The NRC’s Tom Vukovinsky said that Westinghouse thinks the leaks “are fairly shallow.

Westinghouse is working on a plan to clean the pollution and prevent the spread of the uranium-tainted groundwater.

The plant makes fuel rods for commercial nuclear reactors.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500